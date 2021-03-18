Dolphins signing Matt Skura to one-year deal

Getty Images

The Dolphins have found a new center.

After Ted Karras agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots on Wednesday, the Dolphins have replaced him with former Raven Matt Skura.

Skura’s agent, David Canter, told NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo the deal is for one year.

Skura had been Baltimore’s starting center since 2018, but was benched late in 2020 following a string of bad snaps. He ended up starting 12 games for the Ravens last season, playing 64 percent of the club’s offensive snaps.

Patrick Mekari took over as the starting center for the rest of the year.

Skura suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 12 of the 2019 season, tearing his ACL, MCL, and PCL. But he was back for Week 1 in 2020.