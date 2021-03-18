Eagles re-sign Hassan Ridgeway

Getty Images

A lot of players have said farewell to the Eagles since the end of the 2020 season, but defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway is sticking around.

The Eagles announced on Thursday that Ridgeway has agreed to a new deal with the team.

Ridgeway joined the Eagles in an April 2019 trade with the Colts and appeared in seven games for the team before hurting his ankle that year. He appeared in seven more last season, but wound up back on injured reserve with a biceps injury.

He had 19 tackles and three sacks in his 14 games for the Eagles.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon were both on the Colts staff when Ridgeway played for the team, so there’s still a familiarity in place despite the change in coaching staffs this offseason.