Ethan Pocic re-signing with Seahawks on one-year deal

Interior offensive lineman Ethan Pocic is returning to the Seahawks on a one-year, $3 million deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Pocic started 14 games at center for Seattle last season and is expected to compete with Kyle Fuller for the job this season. The Seahawks tendered Fuller as a restricted free agent.

The Seahawks also could select a center in a draft deep at the position.

The Seahawks made Pocic a second-round choice in 2017, and he played all 16 games as a rookie with 11 starts at left guard. Injuries limited him to only 14 games the next two seasons, with five starts.

Pocic, 25, missed two games last season with a concussion.