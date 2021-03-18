Giants signed Reggie Ragland to one-year deal

Getty Images

The Giants have signed an ex-Lion, but not the one their fans were hoping for.

The team signed inside linebacker Reggie Ragland to a one-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Ragland upgrades the team’s depth, joining Blake Martinez and Tae Crowder at the position, though Giants fans were hoping to hear Kenny Golladay‘s name after his visit with the team.

Ragland, 27, entered the NFL as a second-round choice of the Bills in 2016. He never played a down for Buffalo, spending his rookie season on injured reserve with a torn ACL before joining the Chiefs in a trade.

After three seasons with the Chiefs, Ragland joined the Lions last April 7.

He starting six games last season, recording 52 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and three quarterback hits.

The Giants aren’t done at linebacker, with the team scheduled to host free agent Brandon Copeland.