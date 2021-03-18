Howie Roseman: Carson Wentz trade is a win-win

Getty Images

With the new league year arriving on Wednesday, teams may finally address transactions that have become official — like the Carson Wentz trade from Philadelphia to Indianapolis.

In his Thursday press conference, General Manager Howie Roseman thanked Wentz for his contributions to the team in his opening statement, saying Wentz played like an MVP and helped the Eagles win a championship.

“Obviously, with the trade we made, we felt like it was in the best interest of both parties and wish him and his family the best in Indianapolis,” Roseman said.

But Roseman isn’t too far removed from saying in January he couldn’t imagine Wentz not being a part of the team. And now, the quarterback is in Indianapolis.

What changed?

“Lot of honest conversations with him and his representative about where he was and the feeling that maybe it was best to kind of move on,” Roseman said. “And we told him that it would have to work out for both sides, and I think that’s what the trade is with Indy. It’s a win-win trade. With them, the player that they’re getting. With us, the opportunity to not only get the picks, but really to reset us going forward from a cap perspective.”

The Eagles received a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 draft choice that will be a first- or second-round selection as part of the deal.