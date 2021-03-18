Howie Roseman: Carson Wentz trade is a win-win

March 18, 2021
With the new league year arriving on Wednesday, teams may finally address transactions that have become official — like the Carson Wentz trade from Philadelphia to Indianapolis.

In his Thursday press conference, General Manager Howie Roseman thanked Wentz for his contributions to the team in his opening statement, saying Wentz played like an MVP and helped the Eagles win a championship.

“Obviously, with the trade we made, we felt like it was in the best interest of both parties and wish him and his family the best in Indianapolis,” Roseman said.

But Roseman isn’t too far removed from saying in January he couldn’t imagine Wentz not being a part of the team. And now, the quarterback is in Indianapolis.

What changed?

“Lot of honest conversations with him and his representative about where he was and the feeling that maybe it was best to kind of move on,” Roseman said. “And we told him that it would have to work out for both sides, and I think that’s what the trade is with Indy. It’s a win-win trade. With them, the player that they’re getting. With us, the opportunity to not only get the picks, but really to reset us going forward from a cap perspective.”

The Eagles received a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 draft choice that will be a first- or second-round selection as part of the deal.

15 responses to "Howie Roseman: Carson Wentz trade is a win-win

  1. I dunno, seems like Indy is getting a guy who cried his way off the team because no one liked him or thought he was as good as he seems to think he is.

  3. He’s right in that it had to be done and both sides needed a fresh start. But let’s not forget that another win-win would be for Roseman to not have anything to do with drafting, ever again.

  4. Roseman says a lot of words, but doesn’t give a reason why it was best to move on from Wentz months after committing huge money to him and completely setting the franchise back a few years. Somebody had an issue but neither side will admit to who and what it was.

  5. I only see the Colts as winners here. They are getting a young QB that has proven in the past he can be a top tier QB for basically peanuts. The Eagles are stuck with a QB that has the accuracy of Dwayne Haskins.

  8. The truth: Howie and Lurie poisoned the relationship by drafting Hurts. Simple as that. It was a high pick wasted and all it did was undermine Wentz.

  11. It’s not a “win-win,” Howie. Howie you gave up a TON of draft capital to draft a guy who never won a playoff game and now doesn’t even play for your team. Moreover, many people believe Wentz wanted out because he lacked confidence in Howie’s ability to surround him with talent.

    I’ll add to this- Arizona went out and got a top 5 WR to help their young QB, and Buffalo did the same. What did the Eagles do? They draft a punt returner with their 1st pick and a speed guy that can’t catch later in the draft. Was any Eagles fan really surprised when we had the practice squad all-stars playing in meaningful games again?

  15. It’s a win win for Howie. Now if Hurts stinks, he’ll just claim that he drafted Wentz and wanted him as his guy, so don’t blame Howie. That’s all he’s good at, protecting his own job.

