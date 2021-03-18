Howie Roseman: Trading Zach Ertz has to make sense for the Eagles, too

Getty Images

Tight end Zach Ertz is reportedly “increasingly impatient” that the Eagles have not traded him, but the team is reportedly looking for a draft pick in the third or fourth round.

And apparently Philadelphia is sticking to that request.

In his Thursday press conference, General Manager Howie Roseman didn’t sound like he’s ready to let Ertz go for just any old selection.

“Zach’s been a huge part of the success that we’ve had since we drafted him,” Roseman said. “He’s a heck of a player and a heck of a person, and we value him. So for us to trade any player, it’s got to make sense for the Philadelphia Eagles, too, because none of us had the year that we wanted last year. But that doesn’t define who we are — who we are in our jobs. We know who he is. We know who he is both on and off the field and we value that. So anything we do with our players is going to be based on anything that helps the Philadelphia Eagles as well.”

Basically, the Eagles are holding firm for what they’ll accept in a trade and want to get better offers.

Ertz In 11 games last season, Ertz caught 36 passes for 335 yards with one touchdown. His yards per target went down from a seven-year average of 7.5 to just 4.7 in 2020.

He has 561 career receptions for 6,078 yards with 36 TDs.