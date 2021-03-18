Joe Thuney fine with playing anywhere on offensive line

Getty Images

In a release officially announcing the signing of Joe Thuney on Thursday, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said he will “bring leadership and a different perspective to the offensive line group.”

The release also referred to Thuney as a guard, which makes sense after he spent most of his time with the Patriots at the position. He did play some center last year and saw time at tackle when situations warranted it, so some have wondered if he could wind up elsewhere on the Chiefs line.

During a Thursday press conference, Thuney said there’s been no discussion of such a move at this point and said he’s open to anything.

“Not yet, but I just want to help the team in any capacity. I just want to contribute to winning. Wherever that is, fine with me,” Thuney said.

The Chiefs have also signed Kyle Long and he’s also played multiple positions, so the Chiefs may have some experimenting to do before they put any pieces firmly into place for the 2021 season.