Keelan Cole to sign with Jets on one-year deal

The Jets may or may not reconsider their interest in wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster now.

New York has agreed to terms on a one-year, $5.5 million deal with wide receiver Keelan Cole, according to multiple reports.

Cole entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky Wesleyan and spent his first four seasons with the Jaguars. Cole was a restricted free agent last year, and Jacksonville placed a second-round tender on him. He delivered a 55-catch, 642-yard, five-touchdown season in 2020.

In all, Cole has made 159 receptions for 2,242 yards with 12 touchdowns.

He’s also served as a part-time kick and punt returner, taking one punt 91 yards for a touchdown last season. He’s averaged 27.0 yards on eight kick returns in his career.