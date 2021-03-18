Kenny Golladay set to visit with Giants Thursday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay and the Giants will have a chance to get to know each other on Thursday.

A report on Wednesday indicated the Giants would meet with the free agent wide receiver and Josina Anderson reported that the meeting is slated for Thursday afternoon. The visit is expected to extend into Thursday night.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY adds that Golladay will take a physical at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan. The wideout only played five games during the 2020 season and was sidelined by a hip injury at the end of the season.

The Giants were considered to be a possible landing spot for Golladay when the Lions opted not to give him a franchise tag last week. If things go well at both ends of Thursday’s visit, that may wind up being the case.