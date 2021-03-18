Kevin Johnson to sign with Titans

Getty Images

The Titans are adding depth to their secondary with a player familiar to the AFC South.

Kevin Johnson will sign a one-year deal with the Titans, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said.

Johnson began his career with the Texans as a first-round pick in 2015 and played four years with the club, appearing in 35 games.

He spent the last year with Cleveland, appearing in 13 games and starting six. He recorded three passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 2020.

Johnson also played for Buffalo in 2019, appearing in 16 games with five passes defensed.

Tennessee is working to improve its secondary after allowing a league-worst 52 percent conversion rate on third down last year. The organization brought in cornerback Janoris Jenkins earlier this week.