Kyle Rudolph agrees to deal with Giants

Posted by Josh Alper on March 18, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT
Carolina Panthers v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

The Giants are set to meet with wide receiver Kenny Golladay on Thursday and they prepared for that conversation by adding another piece to their offensive puzzle.

Kyle Rudolph‘s agents announced that the veteran tight end has agreed to a contract with the NFC East team. They put a since-deleted post on Instagram saying it was a two-year, $16 million deal, but the agreement on a deal has been confirmed.

Rudolph was released by the Vikings in a cap-cutting move earlier this offseason. He was set to make a $7.65 million base salary, so anything close to the numbers the agency initially posted would be a good outcome for Rudolph on the financial front.

The Giants also have Evan Engram under contract for the 2021 season, so there may be a lot of two tight end sets coming to their offense if that remains the case come September.

UPDATE 3:48 p.m. ET: Multiple reports say the value of the two-year deal is $14 million.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Kyle Rudolph agrees to deal with Giants

  1. Is salary cap just an illusion? I feel like the Giants have made all these semi small moves and somehow gained cap space in the process, now I’m thinking they actually have a shot at Golladay if the cap number is just flat out fake.

  2. Kyle Rudolph was another cap casualty due to Danielle Hunter’s wild contract demands, glad to see he’s found a home with the Giants.

  4. I wouldn’t assume two tight end sets, I think the Giants will trade Engram if they can get something for him. Engram comes up smallest when the moment is biggest.

  5. I wonder if they now trade Engram. There’s been interest from other teams and they won’t create a new hole with Rudolph in the fold. Credit to Charlie Weis who said Rudolph would sign with the Giants on sirius.

  7. Giants are making panicky moves imo.

    Rather have Lindsay than Booker.

    Rather have Mariota (not at 10M) than Glennon.

    Rudolph is fine but could be a maasive overpay.

    Also, they’re going to miss Zeitler on and off the field. They didn’t give him any shot at reworking the deal.

  10. Starting to think 🤔 Giants draft Rousseau (or similar JPP type raw prospect). They’re at least trying to fill every need but pass rusher.

  11. now we have a real tight end engram is good as gone you can book it…good riddance

  12. KJ Wright, Adoree Jackson, Carlos Dunlap are a few names to watch if Free Agency drags out for them. Giants seem to be in need filling mode.

  13. Did a Packer fan just proclaim Rudolph was cut because Hunter wants more money? Even for that packer fan, that is dumb. Irv Smith Jr. Tyler Conklin. $2.5 mil for two guys v. $9 mil for one guy. Do the math. Hope Rudolph has a good year. He deserves it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.