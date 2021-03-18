Kyle Rudolph agrees to deal with Giants

Getty Images

The Giants are set to meet with wide receiver Kenny Golladay on Thursday and they prepared for that conversation by adding another piece to their offensive puzzle.

Kyle Rudolph‘s agents announced that the veteran tight end has agreed to a contract with the NFC East team. They put a since-deleted post on Instagram saying it was a two-year, $16 million deal, but the agreement on a deal has been confirmed.

Rudolph was released by the Vikings in a cap-cutting move earlier this offseason. He was set to make a $7.65 million base salary, so anything close to the numbers the agency initially posted would be a good outcome for Rudolph on the financial front.

The Giants also have Evan Engram under contract for the 2021 season, so there may be a lot of two tight end sets coming to their offense if that remains the case come September.

UPDATE 3:48 p.m. ET: Multiple reports say the value of the two-year deal is $14 million.