Lawyer claims he has nine clients with claims against Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

In fewer than two days, the number of claims against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson have mushroomed.

It started with one. Attorney Tony Buzbee now claims that he has nine clients who have assault claims against Watson.

“The Buzbee Law Firm has now been hired by nine women to bring cases against Deshaun Watson,” Buzbee said on social media. “The allegations are similar. We have filed three, and, as we complete our due diligence, will file the remaining ones in due course. We are talking to several others. Cornelia and I appreciate the kind words, and outpouring of support for these brave women who are wiling to come forward and be heard. No matter what you do in life, there will always be detractors. As my dad always said: ‘If you are right, go ahead!’ And so we go.”

The three cases filed to date arise from massages that Watson allegedly tried to make into sexual encounters. The NFL is now investigating the situation, and discipline is possible under the Personal Conduct Policy.