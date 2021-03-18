Lawyer handling lawsuits against Deshaun Watson calls Friday press conference

Getty Images

Lawyer Tony Buzbee, who now claims to have filed seven lawsuits on behalf of clients who allegedly experienced misconduct by Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, will take his case public on Friday.

Buzbee has announced that he’ll conduct a press conference on Friday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

“We will live stream the conference on Facebook,” Buzbee said. “At the conference we will provide some background to these Deshaun Watson lawsuits, provide copies of all seven of the lawsuits filed thus far, and answer a few questions.”

Buzbee also posted a photo of himself climbing out of a Bentley at an airport, with this message: “When I got to ten death threats, I stopped counting. Key board warriors blindly supporting Deshaun Watson are in full force and effect. As my sis would say, these ‘tough guys’ aren’t so tough when they aren’t in front of their computers and in their mother’s basement. Haha. I’ve said it before and will say it again: I like football, but I would never brush aside abhorrent conduct against women, just because a so-called ‘football star’ is the alleged perpetrator.”

Buzbee said earlier on Thursday that he has nine total clients. He also posted a copy of the letter he received from the NFL requesting cooperation with its investigation regarding Watson.