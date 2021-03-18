Lions finalizing deal with Randy Bullock

Getty Images

Matt Prater signed with the Cardinals on Wednesday and the Lions are expected to have a replacement kicker in the fold soon.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is finalizing a deal with Randy Bullock that may be wrapped up as soon as Thursday night.

Bullock appeared in 12 games for the Bengals last season. He made 21-of-26 field goals and 24-of-25 extra points. Bullock was with the Bengals since 2016 and has also played for the Giants, Steelers, Jets, and Texans since entering the league in 2012.

The Bullock move adds to a busy day for the Bengals. They’ve also come to terms with wide receiver Breshad Perriman and defensive end Charles Harris.