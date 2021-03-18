Lions set to sign Charles Harris

Getty Images

Defensive end Charles Harris is on his way to Detroit.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Harris has agreed to sign with the Lions. No terms of the contract are part of the report.

Harris was a Dolphins first-round pick in 2017 and they traded him to the Falcons last May. The Falcons opted not to exercise their option on his contract for this season, which made him a free agent after recording 18 tackles and three sacks during 13 games with Atlanta.

Harris is the second player the Lions have added to their defensive line this week. They made a trade with the Rams to acquire defensive tackle Michael Brockers and also re-signed defensive end Romeo Okwara.