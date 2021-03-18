Mike Glennon signing with Giants

Getty Images

Quarterback Daniel Jones has a new backup with the Giants.

Mike Glennon‘s former N.C. State teammate Brandan Bishop posted that Glennon is signing with the Giants on Twitter and multiple reporters have confirmed the move.

Glennon spent last season with the Jaguars and made five starts for the team. The Jags lost all five of those games while Glennon went 111-of-179 for 1,072 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Glennon has also played for the Raiders, Cardinals, Bears, and Buccaneers since entering the league as a 2013 third-round pick.

Colt McCoy served as Jones’ backup last season and is currently a free agent. Clayton Thorsen remains on the roster after spending most of last season on the practice squad.