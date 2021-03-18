Mike Glennon signing with Giants

Posted by Josh Alper on March 18, 2021, 10:29 AM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

Quarterback Daniel Jones has a new backup with the Giants.

Mike Glennon‘s former N.C. State teammate Brandan Bishop posted that Glennon is signing with the Giants on Twitter and multiple reporters have confirmed the move.

Glennon spent last season with the Jaguars and made five starts for the team. The Jags lost all five of those games while Glennon went 111-of-179 for 1,072 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Glennon has also played for the Raiders, Cardinals, Bears, and Buccaneers since entering the league as a 2013 third-round pick.

Colt McCoy served as Jones’ backup last season and is currently a free agent. Clayton Thorsen remains on the roster after spending most of last season on the practice squad.

20 responses to “Mike Glennon signing with Giants

  4. Some guys’ careers simply never seem to end even though they’ve never done much of anything. He must be very coachable and easy to get along with but surely there are other guys who fit that bill who might still have a ceiling they haven’t already reached years ago?

  5. Gettleman making training camp signings the first 4 days of FA. How does this guy still have a job??

  6. Backup quarterback has got to be one of the best jobs in the world. Consistently a market for your service and pays handsomely. Not a bad way to make a living.

  8. Glennon is fine as a backup. He doesn’t elevate a team but he is capable of keeping a decent team afloat.

  12. He’s a very good backup QB. that’s it. I still find it weird he keeps getting picked up though. Good for him getting paid

  14. deannafell says:
    March 18, 2021 at 10:53 am
    Gettleman making training camp signings the first 4 days of FA. How does this guy still have a job??

    Training camp signings? Every guy signed so far will make the team. They had no money to start with. Im actually surprised he’s signed who he has….and that doesnt even include possibly Golladay.

  15. Dude has banked over $30M without once being a significant contributor on a good team.

  16. curtis20 says:
    March 18, 2021 at 11:45 am
    He’s a very good backup QB. that’s it. I still find it weird he keeps getting picked up though. Good for him getting paid
    ______________

    Every team needs (at least) two quarterbacks. When your starter is inexperienced, it helps to have a veteran in the QB room.

  17. deannafell says:
    March 18, 2021 at 10:53 am
    Gettleman making training camp signings the first 4 days of FA. How does this guy still have a job??
    ____________

    He just signed Leonard Williams to a huge deal. If you have limited cap to begin with and somehow still manage to sign a star player, you can’t really do much else in terms of signings.

  18. I love the guys that carve out that career backup niche. Rather than starting and flaming out under the pressure (as many do) they just plug along picking up paychecks and occasionally playing well enough when needed.

  19. Mike Glennon is the best QB on that roster. At least he isn’t a turnover machine like Daniel Jones.

