New TV deals have one-time out clauses for the league

The NFL’s new TV deals run through 2033. Unless they don’t.

Per a source with knowledge off the contracts, all of them have early termination provisions that can be exercised by the league.

In the press release announcing its new deal with the league, NBC discloses that the agreement “can be terminated on a one-time basis by the NFL after seven years.”

The clause gives the NFL flexibility, in the event that circumstances change during the course of the next 12 years. For example, if the gambling industry matures more quickly than expected, the TV rights will increase in value. Likewise, the arrival of in-game betting (which many regard as inevitable) will increase interest and engagement in nationally-televised game.

Before the end of the decade, the league also may want to add windows on Tuesdays and/or Wednesdays, or to expand the season to 18 games.

Regardless, there’s value in having the ability to pull the plug on the deals. Surely, the NFL will do it if the NFL thinks it will end up with better deals moving forward.

In other words, the one-time out clauses likely will be exercised.