NFL confirms investigation of Deshaun Watson, contacts accusers’ attorney

Getty Images

The NFL is investigating allegations that Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson sexually assaulted multiple women.

In a letter to Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the women accusing Watson, NFL special counsel for investigations Lisa Friel confirmed the investigation.

“I became aware of the lawsuits you filed yesterday, as well as the one you filed this morning, which contain various allegations of misconduct by Houston Texans player Deshaun Watson,” Friel wrote in the letter, which Buzbee posted on Instagram. “I am writing to let you know that the League has opened an investigation into these allegations and to request the cooperation of your clients in our investigation. Such cooperation would begin with engaging in Zoom interviews with myself and another League investigator at which, of course, you would be present. Please let me know at your earliest convenience if your clients are willing to assist us with our investigation of their allegations.”

Watson has denied the allegations made against him. Regardless of the outcome of the lawsuits, or any criminal investigation that may transpire, the NFL can conduct its own investigation and suspend Watson if it finds he violated the NFL personal conduct policy.