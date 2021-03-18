NFL should create incentives for players to choose to get vaccinated

Posted by Mike Florio on March 18, 2021, 10:35 AM EDT
LEBANON-TRIPOLI-COVID-19-CASES
Getty Images

The NFL is unlikely to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory. The league can, however, try to persuade players to choose to get the shot(s).

One viable possibility comes from what the NBA is doing. Via Baxter Holmes of ESPN.com, the NBA and NBA Players Association have agreed to a new protocol that provided expanded benefits to players who have been fully vaccinated.

A memo distributed to all NBA teams explained that fully-vaccinated individuals will no longer have to quarantine following exposure to COVID-19, they can have friends, family, and others visit without testing or registration, and can dine outdoors at restaurants.

For NBA teams on which 85 percent of the players and 85 percent of the staff are fully-vaccinated, masks no longer will be required at the practice facility, the teams will have more flexibility to leave the team hotel during road trips, and can dine indoors and outdoors at restaurants.

That’s the way to get NFL players to choose to get the vaccination. Forcing them won’t work. Offering them dramatically reduced restrictions and requirements will.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “NFL should create incentives for players to choose to get vaccinated

  1. No, they should be required to get the vaccine in order to play. And no, this does not violate their rights. They can certainly choose to quit their jobs instead of being vaccinated.

  2. Honest question though – what if the vaccine has long term side affects that we do not know about yet?

  4. Last year the players/NFLPA were complaining that the league was not doing enough to help keep the players safe. So now one year later and vaccines are here, why is incentive needed to get players to get vaccinated? It would seem that players should be grateful that the vaccinations are now available to them.

  5. If they want to get the OTA’s and preseason workouts – to be in person and on time – when the vaccines become available it behooves every team to pay for and encourage and provide the shots to all players and staff and support staff. Get it done.

  6. Just tell them if they are vaccinated they don’t have to have the daily covid test with that swab pushed up into their brain every day, that should be incentive enough!

  7. First off, you’d think not catching Covid would be a pretty good incentive. But where are you getting the idea the NFL isn’t going to do logical things like the NBA is doing? Like you actually believe the NFL is still going to require vaccinated guys go into quarantine?

  8. Honest question though – what if the vaccine has long term side affects that we do not know about yet?
    ——
    Covid has awful long term effects such as permanent lung and organ damage.

  9. 50Stars says:
    March 18, 2021 at 10:43 am
    Honest question though – what if the vaccine has long term side affects that we do not know about yet?///////// How long are you willing to take your chances and wait to see if these side effects show up? 1 year? 5 years? 30 years? What is “long term”? At this point in time, with over 400 million vaccinations administered worldwide, there would absolutely be negative data, if there was any.

  11. 50Stars says:
    March 18, 2021 at 10:43 am
    Honest question though – what if the vaccine has long term side affects that we do not know about yet?
    ————————
    Well, we already know a short term side effect of Covid-19 is death, so I’m not sure any long term side effects of the vaccine are going to be any worse.

  12. I say don’t let them play unless they are vaccinated. How’s that for incentive?

  13. Dock their pay check if they get the virus while not vaxxed. Add penalties if others get sick and is traced back to a player.

  14. When someone says they are not wanting to get the vaccine, they are not an anti-vaxxer. Most simply do not trust the COVID vaccines. There hasn’t been enough research on the vaccines for us to comfortably let someone inject our arms with something we know so little about. So we are willing to let you be the guinea pigs on this one. Because that is your right, just like it is our right to wait and see what happens to you before we get the vaccine that we ALL know nothing about.

  15. Get Vaccinated and you can play and get paid.

    Don’t get vaccinated and you sit home and not get paid.

  16. Great idea. Fewer restrictions if they get vaccinated. What’s the NFL’s stand on flu shots? It’s possible that Covid vaccinations could be an annual thing.

  17. conormacleod says:
    March 18, 2021 at 11:03 am

    50Stars says:
    March 18, 2021 at 10:43 am
    Honest question though – what if the vaccine has long term side affects that we do not know about yet?///////// How long are you willing to take your chances and wait to see if these side effects show up? 1 year? 5 years? 30 years? What is “long term”? At this point in time, with over 400 million vaccinations administered worldwide, there would absolutely be negative data, if there was any.

    Well typically there is a 10-15 year study with all vaccines before introduced to the general population. Unlike COVID where it was only a few months. With that being said if the vaccine were truly created to help people, wouldn’t it be free? But instead companies are raking in the cash.

  18. Keeping guys out of quarantine, keeping them healthy, eliminating the need for masks and other stringent social distancing guidelines, getting back to in-person workouts… all of that stuff helps NFL teams. It’s obvious they’re going to go that route just like the NBA and just haven’t announced all the details yet.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.