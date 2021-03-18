Nick Folk re-signs with Patriots

Getty Images

Kicker Nick Folk is going to stay in New England.

According to multiple reports, Folk has agreed to re-sign with the team. It’s a one-year deal with $1.225 million in guaranteed money. The total value of the deal can go up to $2.5 million if Folk reaches all incentives.

Folk played seven games for the Patriots in 2019 and appeared in every game last season. He was 26-of-28 on field goals and 30-of-33 on extra points during that campaign.

The Patriots also have 2020 fifth-round pick Justin Rohrwasser and 2016 Bucs second-rounder Roberto Aguayo on the roster at the moment. With Folk returning to the fold, one of them may be moving off the roster at some point this offseason.