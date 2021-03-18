Nick Sirianni: Good offensive football is catering to your players, particularly the QB

Getty Images

Now that Carson Wentz trade is official, the Eagles — at least for now — have Jalen Hurts and only Jalen Hurts at quarterback on their roster.

An ESPN report indicated that owner Jeffrey Lurie wants the Eagles to do everything possible to support Hurts rather than create a QB competition. But Philadelphia’s decision-makers have not ruled out drafting a quarterback, especially since the club has the No. 6 overall pick this year.

During his Thursday joint press conference with General Manager Howie Roseman, head coach Nick Sirianni described the importance of building an offense to suit its quarterback.

“As far as building the system, in Indianapolis, we had three different starting quarterbacks,” Sirianni said. “So those teams had similarities in their offenses, but minor differences just because every quarterback did something a little bit different. And that’s no different here.

“We feel like good offensive football is catering to your players, particularly first and foremost your quarterback. So of course we’re looking at different things that fit our offensive scheme, but then also what our quarterbacks do well.”

Because Hurts is currently the only QB Philadelphia has, with Nate Sudfeld an unrestricted free agent, the Eagles are planning around Hurts.

“We’re thinking about Jalen an the things that he does well — what he did well at Alabama, what he did well at Oklahoma, what he did well last year when he was here, and we’re thinking through those things and how we can make him as successful as we possibly can,” Sirianni said.

Hurts said recently that he won’t change his approach as the starter now that Wentz is a Colt. But while Hurts displayed flashes as a rookie, Sirianni and the Eagles will need to do plenty to help him improve in his second season to maintain more consistency.