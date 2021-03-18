Panthers agree to terms with Rashaan Melvin

Getty Images

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin didn’t have to wait long to find a new team.

Melvin was released by the Jaguars on Wednesday and his agent Drew Rosenhaus said on Thursday that his client is signing with the Panthers. It will be a one-year deal for Melvin in Carolina.

Melvin signed with the Jaguars last year, but did not play after opting out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He played in 13 games for the Lions in 2019 and has spent time with eight other teams over the course of his NFL career.

The Panthers have made several other additions to their defense in free agency. Edge rusher Haason Reddick, linebacker Denzel Perryman, and defensive lineman Morgan Fox are all set to join the team for the 2021 season.