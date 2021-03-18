Panthers sign David Moore

Getty Images

The Panthers have added several players with ties to head coach Matt Rhule from his time at Temple and Baylor over the last two years and they’re tapping General Manager Scott Fitterer’s past as well.

The team announced on Thursday that wide receiver David Moore has agreed to sign with the team.

Fitterer came to Carolina from the Seahawks and Moore was a 2017 seventh-round pick in Seattle. He played one game as a rookie, but appeared in 46 over the last three seasons and caught 78 passes for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had three catches for 58 yards in the postseason.

DJ Moore and Robby Anderson remain the top two wideouts for the Panthers, but Moore should have the inside track at a role alongside them with Curtis Samuel now in Washington.