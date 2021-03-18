Patrick Mahomes tried to get Trent Williams to Kansas City

Posted by Mike Florio on March 18, 2021, 3:09 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. In the chase for tackle Trent Williams, the 49ers got a small measure of payback.

Via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com, the Chiefs made a push to get Williams. Obviously, he chose to stay with the 49ers.

As Barrows explains it, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got directly involved in the recruiting, with a “strong pitch” via texts and phone calls aimed at getting Williams to join the two-time defending AFC champions.

Mahomes and Williams know each other, and their hometowns in Texas are roughly 30 minutes apart.

Per Barrows, that wasn’t enough to overcome Williams’ bond with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. It dates back to their time together in Washington.

The Chiefs will now have to address the vacancies on their offensive line elsewhere. They’ve added Joe Thuney, but their effort to get Williams shows that they aren’t finished.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Patrick Mahomes tried to get Trent Williams to Kansas City

  2. I’m guessing it has more to do with $$ than a relationship with Mahomes or Shanahan.

  3. Of course. With all of the holes on the offensive line, Mahomes is worried about his protection.

  5. Did he offer to take a significant pay cut so they could pay Trent. Talk sounds good but when money is involved very little action happens.

  6. Patrick Mahomes knows he has no chance of living up to that contract without the best outside the numbers and down the field receiver in the league (Hill), the best inside the numbers and red zone target (Kielce), and a top tier O-Line. Running for your life and chucking up no look Hail Mary’s isn’t a recipe for long-term success no matter how cool it looks when you do it.

    He’s on a HoF track, but why don’t we wait to see if he can sustain his early career success when the team around him inevitably gets worse. That’s what the true greats have shown an ability to do. Win and succeed with changing supporting casts. Thus far Mahomes has been blessed with coaching and roster stability, with elite offensive schemes and players.

  7. jasons81 says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:16 pm
    Ummmm tampering? I mean Williams got re-signed before free agency even started.

    ———————————-
    Ummmm no.

    He was a member of the 49ers Wednesday when the league year started. As such they had exclusive rights to talk to him until Monday. Monday all teams could talk to him legally. There was no tampering even possible on SF’s front.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.