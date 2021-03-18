Patriots announce Trent Brown, Marcus Cannon trades

Getty Images

The Patriots agreed to a pair of trades ahead of the start of the 2021 league year and they officially announced each of them on Thursday morning.

New England has acquired tackle Trent Brown in a trade with the Raiders and they sent tackle Marcus Cannon to Houston in a trade with the Texans. The team also formally announced that defensive lineman Beau Allen and wide receiver Marqise Lee have been released.

The Patriots did not announce the terms of either trade. Multiple reports indicate Brown and a 2022 seventh-round pick are headed to New England for a 2022 fifth-round pick. The Patriots will receive fourth- and sixth-round picks this year for Cannon while sending fifth- and sixth-round picks back to Houston.

The two trades are part of a busy start to the offseason as the Patriots try to bounce back from missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.