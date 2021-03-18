Patriots cut Marqise Lee, Beau Allen

Getty Images

A couple players who didn’t play for the Patriots in 2020 won’t be with them in 2021, either.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Patriots are releasing wide receiver Marqise Lee and defensive tackle Beau Allen.

Lee did not play last year, choosing instead to opt out because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He had played his entire five-year career with the Jaguars before signing with the Patriots in 2020.

Allen was another Patriots free agent signing who didn’t play at all last year, missing the entire season with an undisclosed injury.