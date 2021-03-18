Patriots sign Montravius Adams

Getty Images

The Patriots aren’t done signing free agents.

This time it’s former Packers defensive lineman Montravius Adams, who has reached a deal with the Patriots, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The 6-foot-4, 304-pound Adams can play defensive end or defensive tackle and has also played a fair amount of special teams. Last year his season was cut short with an injury.

The Patriots have been the NFL’s most active team in free agency, and Adams joins Kyle Van Noy, Ted Karras, Hunter Henry, Henry Anderson, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Matt Judon, Jalen Mills, Davon Godchaux and Jonnu Smith as new arrivals in New England.