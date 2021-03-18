Raiders ask Marcus Mariota to take a steep pay cut

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 18, 2021, 2:23 PM EDT
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

Marcus Mariota appears to be on the way out in Las Vegas.

Mariota has been asked to take a pay cut down to $3 million this year, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Given that Mariota’s contract calls for him to make $10.725 million, that’s likely a bigger pay cut than he’s willing to take, and so there’s a good chance he’ll be released.

The Raiders have been trying to trade Mariota, but it’s unlikely that any other team wants his $10.725 million salary on their books any more than the Raiders do.

If Mariota is cut, he’ll hit free agency and try to find his third team in three years.

12 responses to “Raiders ask Marcus Mariota to take a steep pay cut

  1. He can make that money elsewhere and compete for a starting job. I was never a big supporter but thought he looked good in the one game he came in on. I would like to see him compete for the job in DC. That defense only needs a couple plays a game and doesn’t need FitzMagic becoming tragic on them at the wrong time.

  2. If he’s cut, his market will be thin since Washington has their quarterback and same with New England. Chicago could surprisingly sign him, but it’s doubtful

  3. Gruden: “Hey Marcus, we are going to need you to take a pay cut”

    Mariota: “Sure, right after you do Coach”

    Gruden: Not happening son”

    Mariota: “exactly”

  5. The Raiders didn’t make this demand before free agency to screw over Mariota and put him in a compromised position given that a number of teams signed quarterbacks this week. It is a really lame move. Mariota is going to tell the Raiders to pound sand. And while Gurden is likely registering his trademark smirk thinking about clever he was coming up with this hardball tactic, trust me, this stunt will not be forgotten by agents and players.

  6. Why would he take a pay cut he’s better than Carr and he should be the starter. Carr isnt elite and Chucky doesnt like him, this is a curious move.

  7. If he is a free agent New England should sign him to the same deal that Cam has and let them compete for the starting job. It would only cost the Pats 5 million.

  8. Will this be another news break where it says he will be released, then traded to NE.

  9. If I’m 49ers I’m all over him. Offer him 6 mil to come in and backup Jimmy G. Could be sensational in that offence and will likey get opportunities.

  10. stevez51 says:
    March 18, 2021 at 2:58 pm

    Will this be another news break where it says he will be released, then traded to NE.

    ______________

    Could very well happen but Marcus would have to agree to a reworked deal for the Pats to bite. The Pats just got a 7th rounder in trade for Izzo that has The Raider’s name on it.

  11. From 2nd overall draft pick to journeyman before he’s 30 years old. I see Houston in his future. Him & Tyrod seems like a decent competition.

