Raiders ask Marcus Mariota to take a steep pay cut

Marcus Mariota appears to be on the way out in Las Vegas.

Mariota has been asked to take a pay cut down to $3 million this year, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Given that Mariota’s contract calls for him to make $10.725 million, that’s likely a bigger pay cut than he’s willing to take, and so there’s a good chance he’ll be released.

The Raiders have been trying to trade Mariota, but it’s unlikely that any other team wants his $10.725 million salary on their books any more than the Raiders do.

If Mariota is cut, he’ll hit free agency and try to find his third team in three years.