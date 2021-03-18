Raiders retain Theo Riddick on one-year deal

Getty Images

The Raiders are stocked at running back.

Only hours after signing Kenyan Drake to pair with Josh Jacobs, the Raiders have reached agreement to retain Theo Riddick. Field Yates of ESPN reports it’s a one-year deal that includes $50,000 guaranteed.

Riddick, 29, was a healthy scratch for much of the 2020 season with the Raiders but also spent time on the COVID-19 list and on the team’s practice squad. He played only 48 offensive snaps in four games.

Riddick had six carries for 14 yards to go with five catches for 43 yards on six targets in 2020.

Riddick entered the NFL as a sixth-round choice of the Lions in 2013, and he spent his first six seasons in Detroit. He joined the Broncos in 2019 but spent the year on injured reserve.