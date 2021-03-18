Raiders sign Kenyan Drake, Derek Carrier

Getty Images

Free agent running back Kenyan Drake is on the way to Las Vegas.

Drake has signed a deal with the Raiders, his agent announced on Twitter.

The 27-year-old Drake was a third-round draft pick of the Dolphins in 2016 and played in Miami until 2019, when he was traded to the Cardinals. Last year Drake had his best season statistically, with 239 carries for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Raiders have also re-signed tight end Derek Carrier, who barely played on offense but was a valuable member of their special teams.