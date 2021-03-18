Rakeem Nunez-Roches re-signing with Buccaneers

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have kept another one of their free agents in the fold.

Defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches is re-signing with Tampa Bay to a two-year deal worth $2.25 million in 2021 and $2.75 million in 2022, according to multiple reports.

Nunez-Roches has been with the Buccaneers since 2018, though he’s played more a reserve role over the last two years. He filled in for Vita Vea when the nose tackle fractured his ankle and missed much of the season on injured reserve. Nunez-Roches finished 2020 with 20 total tackles and three QB hits in 16 games, playing 45 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

The Chiefs selected Nunez-Roches in the fifth round back in 2015. He spent three seasons with Kansas City, playing 34 games for the club with 16 starts.