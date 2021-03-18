Rams agree to re-sign Johnny Mundt

Getty Images

After formalizing the trade that sent Jared Goff to Detroit in exchange for Matthew Stafford on Thursday, the Rams announced another piece of business for their offense.

Los Angeles has agreed to terms to re-sign tight end Johnny Mundt on a one-year deal.

Mundt has been with the club since 2017, initially signing as an undrafted free agent. He’s appeared in 41 games for the club since then, including all 16 in 2020. He’s received most of his snaps on special teams, though he caught four passes in each of the last two years. He’s tallied nine receptions for 84 yards in his career.

Mundt will turn 27 in November.

Tyler Higbee still figures to be the Rams’ lead tight end in 2021. Former 2017 second-round pick Gerald Everett agreed to a one-year deal worth $6 million on Wednesday.