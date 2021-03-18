Report: 49ers to host Joe Flacco for visit

Getty Images

The 49ers have used their backup quarterback plenty in Kyle Shanahan’s tenure with the club. With Jimmy Garoppolo still slated to be the team’s starter in 2021, San Francisco is apparently looking at a veteran with plenty of experience.

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, the 49ers will host Joe Flacco for a visit.

After Lamar Jackson emerged as Baltimore’s starter in 2018, Flacco spent the 2019 season with the Broncos and 2020 with the Jets. Flacco started four games for New York, with the Jets going 0-4 in those contests. He completed 55 percent of his passes for 864 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Flacco played under 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello in his lone season with Denver. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Shanahan has long thought that Flacco would be a good fit for his offense.

The Ravens drafted Flacco at No. 18 overall back in 2008. He was Super Bowl XLVII MVP when Baltimore defeated San Francisco in the 2012 season.