Report: Anthony Walker visiting Browns

Getty Images

The Browns are hosting free agent linebacker Anthony Walker for a visit on Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Cleveland has looked to improve its defense after winning its first playoff game since 1994 and Walker could be a fit for the second level.

Indianapolis selected Walker in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. He’s been a three-year starter for the club, recording an average of 107 total tackles from 2018-2020. Walker has also recorded three career interceptions — one of which came off Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield last season.

Walker is No. 83 on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents.

The Browns have already added safety John Johnson III and edge rusher Takk McKinley in free agency, while retaining linebacker Malcolm Smith.