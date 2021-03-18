Report: Bears give Akiem Hicks permission to seek a trade

Getty Images

The Bears are strapped for cap space, which is why they released cornerback Kyle Fuller on Thursday. The move saves $11 million in cap space.

That likely won’t be the final move the team makes.

The Bears have given defensive lineman Akiem Hicks permission to seek a trade, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hicks is entering the final year of his contract scheduled to earn $10.5 million this season and, according to Biggs, he wants a substantial raise in a new contract if he’s traded. That would seem unlikely.

Hicks, 31, played 15 games last season and made 49 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 21 quarterback hits.

In his nine seasons with the Saints, Patriots and Bears, Hicks has recorded 362 tackles, 37 sacks, 102 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles and six recovered fumbles.