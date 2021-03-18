Report: Danny Johnson re-signing with Washington

Getty Images

Washington elected not to tender restricted free agent cornerback Danny Johnson, but the Football Team has kept him anyway.

ESPN’s John Keim reports Johnson will return to Washington on a one-year deal.

While listed as a cornerback, Johnson is mainly a specialist for Washington. In 14 games last season, he returned 26 kicks, averaging 22.0 yards per return.

Johnson entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has been with Washington his entire career. He has appeared in 30 games with three starts.