Report: Jets having conversations with JuJu Smith-Schuster

Getty Images

Things had been quiet on the JuJu Smith-Schuster front through the first few days of free agency.

But now a report has emerged that the wide receiver is getting a little attention.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports that despite already bringing in former Titans receiver Corey Davis, the Jets have had conversations with Smith-Schuster about a potential role in their offense.

Davis agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million deal with $27 million guaranteed on Monday.

Aside from Davis, the wide receiver market has largely been slow. Curtis Samuel agreed to a three-year deal with Washington, reuniting with his former coach from Carolina, Ron Rivera. Former Lions receiver Marivn Jones agreed to a deal with the Jaguars on Tuesday.

But other highly ranked receivers in the PFT’s Top 100 free agents list — like Kenny Golladay, Will Fuller, and T.Y. Hilton — remain unsigned.

Smith-Schuster has 308 career receptions for 3,726 yards with 26 touchdowns.