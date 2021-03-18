Report: Jets having conversations with JuJu Smith-Schuster

Things had been quiet on the JuJu Smith-Schuster front through the first few days of free agency.

But now a report has emerged that the wide receiver is getting a little attention.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports that despite already bringing in former Titans receiver Corey Davis, the Jets have had conversations with Smith-Schuster about a potential role in their offense.

Davis agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million deal with $27 million guaranteed on Monday.

Aside from Davis, the wide receiver market has largely been slow. Curtis Samuel agreed to a three-year deal with Washington, reuniting with his former coach from Carolina, Ron Rivera. Former Lions receiver Marivn Jones agreed to a deal with the Jaguars on Tuesday.

But other highly ranked receivers in the PFT’s Top 100 free agents list — like Kenny Golladay, Will Fuller, and T.Y. Hiltonremain unsigned.

Smith-Schuster has 308 career receptions for 3,726 yards with 26 touchdowns.

  3. Predictable move by the Jets. Sign the high priced WRs and splash players but dont upgrade their O line. Oh how fun.

  6. That’s just what a young quarterback needs, a young disruptive give me the ball receiver

  7. With all the delay… It makes you wonder if “social media presence” is at least a part of their “negotiations”.

  8. Didn’t Einstein say something about the definition of insanity is doing the same time and again and expecting different results?
    I can’t see JuJu and his antics meshing with an intense coach like Saleh.

  13. As a Steelers’ fan, I have to say that I have nothing personal against JuJu, and silly me, I thought he was the antithesis of AB. However, when he started dancing on the logos, and seemed to not see anything wrong with it, even after it created a “stir”, I said let him walk. I wish him well, but no team needs these types of distractions. I’m all for having fun, but at the same time, the NFL is a job…a life changing job for almost all who are skilled enough to make it that far.

  14. Well if the threat of playing for the Jets doesn’t get JuJU to re-sign with the Steelers nothing will…

  15. It’s a shame, this guy could be another Hines Ward. He’s bigger and faster, and can block…but he doesn’t have Hines’ head or heart…

  16. sign a 1 year deal is the way to go if you’re chasing money. j.c. jackson isn’t impressed, so yeah 2 times a year do it.. so jets

