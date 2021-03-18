Report: New NFL broadcasting deals worth $10 billion a year

Getty Images

The NFL announced new broadcasting deals with several outlets on Thursday without saying how much those outlets will be paying for the right to show games.

There’s now word on how much they’ll be worth and, as expected, that word is very good for the league’s revenues. Sports Business Journal reports that the 11-year deal is worth a total of $110 billion.

Per the report, fees for ABC/ESPN, NBC, FOX and CBS are all $2 billion or more a year. The ABC/ESPN deal is at the top of that list at $2.7 billion and the Disney networks will be back in the Super Bowl rotation. Amazon is believed to be paying more than $1 billion a year for Thursday Night Football rights.

Current deals run through the 2022 season, so the jump to $10 billion will come in the 2023 season. It should be accompanied by a steady rise in the salary cap from this year’s total of $182.5 million, which would make the way some of the deals being signed around the league this month are viewed look a lot different.