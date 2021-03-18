Report: Steelers haven’t closed the door on a JuJu Smith-Schuster return

Posted by Mike Florio on March 18, 2021, 11:48 AM EDT
NFL: DEC 29 Steelers at Ravens
Getty Images

As free-agent receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster waits for a market to materialize, the Steelers are lurking in the event that doesn’t happen.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Steelers haven’t closed the door on re-signing Smith-Schuster. The team that made him a second-round pick in 2017 remains engaged in the situation.

Smith-Schuster reportedly is talking to the Jets, who already have signed Corey Davis.

Although the Steelers have plenty of other viable receivers, there’s value in bringing back the team’s 2018 MVP to play the slot. The question becomes the cost.

If he can’t get the long-term deal he wants, Smith-Schuster could return on a one-year deal and set himself up for a larger paycheck next year.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Report: Steelers haven’t closed the door on a JuJu Smith-Schuster return

  1. The Steelers have so many other spots that need to be addressed with the money it would take to sign JuJu. Offensive line, running back, tight end, linebacker and cornerback to list a few. WR depth is decent and Washington is underrated to step up in his place. As a fan, I also grew tired of JuJu’s weekly antics. At times, it felt like he was more concerned with his brand and his Tik-Tok videos. I wish him the best of luck, but on another team!

  2. There’s value, sure. But if the Steelers have 10 million to give him for a year, there’s much better ways to spend it. I’ve got nothing against Juju and I think some of the criticism is way overblown, but Pittsburgh has 3 viable receivers under contract and could add another (draft or vet FA) for way less than what Juju should get paid.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.