Report: Steelers haven’t closed the door on a JuJu Smith-Schuster return

Getty Images

As free-agent receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster waits for a market to materialize, the Steelers are lurking in the event that doesn’t happen.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Steelers haven’t closed the door on re-signing Smith-Schuster. The team that made him a second-round pick in 2017 remains engaged in the situation.

Smith-Schuster reportedly is talking to the Jets, who already have signed Corey Davis.

Although the Steelers have plenty of other viable receivers, there’s value in bringing back the team’s 2018 MVP to play the slot. The question becomes the cost.

If he can’t get the long-term deal he wants, Smith-Schuster could return on a one-year deal and set himself up for a larger paycheck next year.