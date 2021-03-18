Tee Higgins: “Now’s the time” for younger Bengals to step up

Getty Images

A.J. Green’s long run with the Bengals came to an end on Wednesday when the wide receiver agreed to a contract with the Cardinals.

Green spent a decade as one of the leaders in Cincinnati and his departure opens the door for others to take up that mantle. Wide receiver Tee Higgins told the team’s website that he, quarterback Joe Burrow, running back Joe Mixon, and wide receiver Tyler Boyd are ready to grab it.

“Like everybody has been saying. Now’s the time,” Higgins said. “And me and Joe and Tyler and Joe Mixon, we’re just going to go out and be great and be who we are. About winning games for the Bengals.”

The Bengals reportedly have an offer on the table for wide receiver Kenny Golladay, but the quartet that Higgins mentions will be central to the Bengals’ hopes regardless of what other moves the team makes in the coming days.