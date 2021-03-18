Texans adding cornerback Tavierre Thomas on two-year deal

Getty Images

The Houston Texans are signing former Cleveland Browns cornerback Tavierre Thomas to a two-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Thomas was non-tendered as a restricted free agent by the Browns, which allowed him to hit the full market. A former undrafted free agent out of Ferris State in 2018, Thomas has become a special teams standout in three years in Cleveland.

Thomas saw just 20 snaps combined on defense during his first two seasons with the Browns, per Pro-Football-Reference, before getting over 200 snaps with three starts last year. Thomas recorded 30 tackles with with a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery last year for the Browns.