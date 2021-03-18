Texans adding former Patriots receiver Donte Moncrief

Getty Images

The Houston Texans are continuing their run of adding former New England Patriots to their roster.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Texans are signing former Patriots wide receiver Donte Moncrief to a one-year deal.

Last year was Moncrief’s only season with the Patriots. He appeared in just six games with the team in a minor role that saw only 25 snaps in total on offense, via Pro-Football-Reference.

The Texans have also acquired tackle Marcus Cannon and tight end Ryan Izzo in trades with the Patriots as well as signed former Patriots defensive end Derek Rivers this offseason.

Moncrief is a seven-year veteran that was a third-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2014. After four years wit the Colts, Moncrief has played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Patriots over the last three seasons.