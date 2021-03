Getty Images

The Texans’ revolving door continues to spin.

The team’s latest move is the release of veteran punter Bryan Anger, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Anger was due to make $2.5 million in 2021 with a $2.9 million cap hit. The move saves the Texans $2.5 million.

Anger, 32, spent the past two seasons in Houston.

He averaged 46.5 yards on 99 punts in his two seasons with the Texans.

Anger played for the Jaguars for four seasons and the Bucs for three before joining the Texans in 2019.