Texans signing former Bengals receiver Alex Erickson to one-year deal

Getty Images

The Houston Texans are signing former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson to a one-year deal, according to Damond Talbot of Draft Diamonds.

Erickson has been a standout on special teams for the Bengals during his five seasons with the team. He’s primarily served as Cincinnati’s punt returner throughout his time in Cincinnati. He also returned kickoffs his first three years with the team before deferring to Brandon Wilson in that role the last two years.

The former unfrafted free agent out of Wisconsin had just 198 snaps as part of the Bengals Offense last year. He caught 12 passes for 139 yards in 16 games played last season. His career-highs came in 2019 with 43 catches for 529 yards.

The Texans now have added 23 players in trades or free agent signings as well as re-signing cornerback Vernon Hargreaves. Their new additions besides King are quarterback Tyrod Taylor, linebacker Tae Davis, linebacker Christian Kirksey, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, running back Mark Ingram, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, center Justin Britt, cornerback Tavierre Thomas, defensive end Derek Rivers, receiver Andre Roberts, offensive guard Justin McCray, tight end Pharaoh Brown, tight end Ryan Izzo, safety Terrence Brooks, linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis, defensive tackle Vince Taylor, offensive guard Marcus Cannon, defensive end Shaq Lawson, linebacker Joe Thomas, cornerback Terrance Mitchell, cornerback Desmond King and wide receiver Donte Moncrief.