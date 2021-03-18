Third lawsuit is filed against Deshaun Watson

Posted by Mike Florio on March 18, 2021, 11:32 AM EDT
Six supposedly will be filed. A third lawsuit against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging misconduct during a massage has landed.

Via TMZ.com, the third plaintiff (who like the others proceeds under the “Jane Doe” pseudonym) claims that Watson forced her to perform oral sex during a December 28, 2020 massage.

The incident allegedly happened at a Houston office building. The plaintiff claims that, as the massage proceeded, Watson “got more aggressive” and eventually “coerced her to move her mouth toward his penis, forcing her to perform oral sex on him.”

The plaintiff claims she did not consent to the conduct, and that the “blacked out for a few minutes from the fear.”

She’s represented by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee, who claims that six total assault lawsuits will be filed against Watson.

25 responses to "Third lawsuit is filed against Deshaun Watson

  2. Ruh Roh, this is getting serious, NFL Suspension serious. can’t help but wonder if the Huston organization would be so nefarious as to concoct all of this to quash his trade prospects so he has no choice but to play for them? no organization with Millions of dollars at stake would ever do such a thing, would they?

  4. What could happen next?

    At this point who would offer a trade? Too many unknowns.

  6. This dude is screwed. Even if it’s not as bad as it sounds, the pattern alone is just weird. Rich famous dude needs to get weird in a massage booth? Why? Women throw themselves at star athletes and he’s doing this kind of thing? Just so weird.

  7. Innocent until proven guilty. I do wonder why in mega millionaire would ever get a private message. It seems to invite lawsuits. As the litigants stack up you have to wonder if there is an issue with Watson.

  11. Hmmm thought he was such a stand up guy with the pieces the NFL morning shows were running on him the last couple of years.

  14. I hate these stories. You never really know the truth. And the two narratives are impossible to reconcile. You either believe one way or the other, or just push back from the table, let it play out, and still never know the truth.

  15. On the positive side the Texans won’t have to worry about trading him. Of course most suspended players aren’t traded…

  16. I’m going to be shocked if these are real. Watson has been nothing but a high-character guy in Houston. Never a whisper of indiscretion in college or any time as a pro until Houston flubbed their promises to him.

    This just does not add up to any other observable piece of information that I have seen on him.

  17. Wow Houston screwed this up ROYALLY. A month ago they could have gotten at least 3 firsts and change for Deshaun and not have to deal with the PR nightmare/possible loss of player. Now they probably can’t trade him for a sack of footballs.

  18. Going to let this play out as believing women is something that should be done. At the same time however we’ve seen some less than honest people jump in these trains. Thus it doesn’t help that Tony Buzbee is not a high character guy. Weird scandals, and ego driven lawsuits, seem follow that man.

  20. I am not saying I do not believe these claims but, this news is coming out at an extraordinary time. Someone wants the league to suspend him, not to have to pay him for the lost season if he wants to sit it out.

  22. This is getting worse by the minute, and the one aspect of all of these allegations that’s the most glaring (if any of this is true) is the fact that he apparently enjoyed visiting with massage therapists, and he did this frequently and alone. If it can be proven that he regularly was meeting these women at various locations on a regular basis alone it’s going to be next to impossible for him to prove these things never happened.

  23. Watson not being arrested for a crime doesn’t mean a crime wasn’t reported. It may have been reported and investigated with a district attorney declining to file charges, or that an investigation is underway.
    Since victims can’t arrest perpetrators, their recourse under Texas law is to file a civil suit like they’re doing now.

  24. Didn’t Watson say he wanted to be a Texan for a long time and signed a contract confirming that. Then he lied and said he doesn’t want to play for the team. Hmmmmmmmm. Six different woman making claims. Can you really believe Watson?

  25. I’m an innocent until proven guilty guy like everyone jumping to defend Watson and I admit the timing definitely LOOKS odd given his trade demands. But how many suits does it take to make people actually give these women the benefit of the doubt as well? One and it’s a frame job, two and it’s a more elaborate hoax, now we’re at 3 with more to come and it’s the lawyer used to be the owner’s neighbor…How will people like that spin it after 6 are filed? Everyone should stop jumping to attack either side until we all have a lot more information.

