Third lawsuit is filed against Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

Six supposedly will be filed. A third lawsuit against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging misconduct during a massage has landed.

Via TMZ.com, the third plaintiff (who like the others proceeds under the “Jane Doe” pseudonym) claims that Watson forced her to perform oral sex during a December 28, 2020 massage.

The incident allegedly happened at a Houston office building. The plaintiff claims that, as the massage proceeded, Watson “got more aggressive” and eventually “coerced her to move her mouth toward his penis, forcing her to perform oral sex on him.”

The plaintiff claims she did not consent to the conduct, and that the “blacked out for a few minutes from the fear.”

She’s represented by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee, who claims that six total assault lawsuits will be filed against Watson.