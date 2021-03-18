Vikings restructure Adam Thielen’s contract

Posted by Josh Alper on March 18, 2021, 11:18 AM EDT
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings and wide receiver Adam Thielen were talking about restructuring his contract early this week and they’ve come to an agreement about how to make it happen.

Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports that the restructure has been completed. It involved converting much of his $11.1 million base salary into a signing bonus with the cap hit spread across future seasons.

Thielen’s cap number has gone from over $13.468 million to $5.698 million as a result of the move.

There are three years left on Thielen’s contract. He is set to make over $12 million next season, more than $13 million in 2023, and $15.4 million during the final year of his pact.

11 responses to “Vikings restructure Adam Thielen’s contract

  1. Good deal for the team and Thielen still appears to be getting what he initially agreed to. Great move, thanks Adam!

  4. Thielen is a great NFL, Minnesota, and MN Vikings story. Hope he rides off into the sunset in 3 to 5 years still wearing purple.

  8. This just shows once again what a great teammate and truly classy professional Adam Thielen is!! On a team full of them!!!

    While other top WR’s are too busy being divas, the best WR in the game restructures his contract for the good of the team!! He loves playing for Minnesota and it shows!! Leadership, pure and simple! Leadership by example!! With him and Jefferson in the fold, and now Beebe, Minnesota will continue to dominate the league for years to come!!!

  9. scora72 says:
    March 18, 2021 at 11:32 am
    Thielen is a great NFL, Minnesota, and MN Vikings story. Hope he rides off into the sunset in 3 to 5 years still wearing purple.

    —-

    If he does he will ride off without ever competing in a SB

  10. glac1 says:
    March 18, 2021 at 11:29 am
    Typical. Restructure one year and gone the next.

    5 39 Rate This

    __________

    What? Give some more examples please.

  11. These deals make me think they’ll not resign cousins after 2023 because that’s when these cap hits will take affect and that’s also when every veteran over age 27 will likely be traded, cut, or not resigned.

    It’s 2021 and 2022 for this team. After that a total rebuild will happen. If they’re smart, they rebuild the line now and have it ready for their new QB in 2023.

