Vikings restructure Adam Thielen’s contract

Getty Images

The Vikings and wide receiver Adam Thielen were talking about restructuring his contract early this week and they’ve come to an agreement about how to make it happen.

Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports that the restructure has been completed. It involved converting much of his $11.1 million base salary into a signing bonus with the cap hit spread across future seasons.

Thielen’s cap number has gone from over $13.468 million to $5.698 million as a result of the move.

There are three years left on Thielen’s contract. He is set to make over $12 million next season, more than $13 million in 2023, and $15.4 million during the final year of his pact.