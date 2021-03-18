Washington re-signs Kyle Allen, signs Tyler Larsen

Getty Images

Quarterback Kyle Allen is officially back with the Washington Football Team for the 2021 season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports Allen signed his exclusive rights free agent tender on Thursday, which was expected because Allen was barred from negotiating with any other team once the tender was in place. He’ll be part of a quarterback group that expanded to include Ryan Fitzpatrick as an alternative to Allen and Taylor Heinicke this week.

Allen came to Washington from the Panthers after Ron Rivera was hired as the Football Team’s head coach last year and another player will be making the same move.

Center Tyler Larsen has signed with the team. Larsen played 68 games over the last five seasons, but has not started a game since the 2018 season.