49ers re-sign Dontae Johnson to one-year deal

Getty Images

The 49ers announced a one-year deal with cornerback Dontae Johnson.

In 2020, Johnson spent time on San Francisco’s practice squad and active roster. He appeared in 14 games with three starts and finished with 19 tackles, three passes defensed and the first sack of his career. He also added eight tackles on special teams.

He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft choice in 2014.

In his eight-year career with San Francisco (2014-17, 2019-20), Seahawks (2018), Bills (2018), Cardinals (2018) and Chargers (2019), Johnson has appeared in 87 games with 25 starts.

He has registered 170 tackles, 24 passes defensed, two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns, and a sack.

Johnson also has made 28 special teams tackles.