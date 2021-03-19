Adoree’ Jackson slated to visit Eagles after meeting Giants

Getty Images

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson may be meeting with a pair of NFC East teams in the next few days.

Jackson is set to visit with the Giants on Monday and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that there is a visit with the Eagles on the docket after that. Should things go well for Jackson with the Giants, it’s a good bet that he won’t bother moving on to Philadelphia.

Jackson was released by the Titans this week. He only played three games in 2020 because of a knee injury, so he’ll be looking for better health wherever he winds up signing for the 2021 season.

Neither the Eagles nor the Giants have signed a cornerback since the start of free agency on Wednesday.