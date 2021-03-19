Adoree’ Jackson visiting Giants

Getty Images

Free agent cornerback Adoree' Jackson is visiting the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Jackson could take other visits, Rapoport adds.

The Titans waived Jackson earlier this week.

Jackson, a first-round pick of the Titans in 2017, played 46 games for Tennessee the past four seasons. He made 41 starts.

Jackson played only three games for the Titans in 2020 because of a knee injury.

The Giants upgraded the position a year ago by signing cornerback James Bradberry to a three-year, $45 million deal with $32 million guaranteed. Now, they could upgrade it yet again with the addition of Jackson.